Hackernoon's 'Startups Of The Year' Now Accepting Company Nominations In Emerging Tech Industry

HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 10k startups in the Emerging Tech industry, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, today announced that nominations for Startups of the Year 2024's Emerging Tech category are now open.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a 100% community-driven voting event recognizing startups that are transforming technology and the world for the better. In our previous editions, the community had the option to vote for the best startup based on cities, such as Sydney, London, or Singapore, divided into major regions of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, & South America.This year, HackerNoon is going a step further by not only highlighting startups by cities, but also by industries, including Emerging Tech, to shed light on startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 10k startups in the Emerging Tech category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.Readers can visit hackernoon/startups to vote or nominate their favorite startups across key Emerging Tech sub industries such as Internet of Things, Climate Tech, Space Technology, Augmented/Virtual Reality, and more.The Emerging Tech category is proudly sponsored by our friends at Algolia .Voting for Startups of the Year for 2024 began on September 30th, 2024 and will remain open until March 31st, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, following an evaluation by the HackerNoon team.All nominees will receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.“HackerNoon continues to be at the forefront of emerging tech thanks to our amazing readers and writers. By participating in our writing contests that touch on these subjects, they make sure to spread awareness about emerging tech to the rest of the internet with interesting and insightful articles. Some of the contests that focused on emerging tech include the Future of AI Contest, the Enter The Metaverse Contest, and the Zero Knowledge Proofs Contest,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO, David Smooke."At Algolia, we are passionate about empowering startups to innovate and scale by providing them with the API tools they need to build exceptional AI search solutions. As part of our commitment to fostering the next generation of tech leaders, we are thrilled to partner with HackerNoon for their Startups of the Year initiative," said Nick Vlku, Vice President, Product Growth & R&D Leadership at Algolia.Nominate and vote for your favorite Emerging Tech companies here .If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Emerging Tech Startup Interview Template . Don't keep this exciting news to yourself! Share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to participate in the nominations and voting process, and let's recognize the most innovative and impactful startups of 2024 together!Use the hashtag #startupsoftheyear or #soty2024 and tag HackerNoon on social so we can find your post and reshare the love.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Visit hackernoon/p/startup-special-packages to learn more!About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About AlgoliaAlgolia is a leading provider of AI search solutions, serving over 17,000 businesses and 500,000 developers globally. Renowned for its user-friendly API-First platform and the fastest AI search technology, Algolia is the largest hosted search engine, trusted by businesses and developers for 1.75 trillion searches per year.

