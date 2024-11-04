Taiwan Partnership Priorities For The Next US President

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was originally published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.

Amid concerns of backsliding, as in past transitions, the new US president's overall priority regarding Taiwan will be to communicate clearly and promptly about progress in the partnership to sustain deterrence against provocations from the People's Republic of China (PRC).

After Joe Biden won the election four years ago, this author

wrote

that“the and Tsai administrations have repaired the US-Taiwan relationship, and the question is whether Biden's administration will reverse gains in the

strong partnership .”

My judgment then was that“there likely will not be a major rollback of progress returning to weaker engagement.” That optimistic expectation has generally been fulfilled. Indeed, drawing on his unique authority as president and as a former senator who had voted for the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, P.L. 96-8, Biden declared repeatedly that the US military would help to defend Taiwan.

But both current candidates show signs of stepping backward, with Kamala

Harris

refusing to“get into hypotheticals” and Donald

Trump

saying that“Taiwan should pay us for defense.” One priority for the winner of their contest should be to sustain President Biden's clear declaration.

Every president since 1979 has cited the bipartisan Taiwan Relations Act. On Capitol Hill, Congressional oversight of the president centers on the act and its

legislative intent

for creative ambiguity to enable the bilateral, non-diplomatic relationship in spite of the

United States'“one China” policy .

Nonetheless, common approaches also have included the George W Bush and Barrack Obama administrations'

freezes

of congressional notifications of arms sales.

There have been differences that changed the approach. For example, Biden's State Department re-imposed unnecessary restrictions on contacts by itself and the rest of the Executive Branch with Taiwan that then-Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo

had removed completely.