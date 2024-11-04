Urgent Need For Dental Healthcare Reform In J&K

ADVERTISEMENT

The dental field in Jammu and Kashmir faces a critical and disheartening situation. Since 2008, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) has not filled a single position for dental surgeons, and employment opportunities within schemes like the National Health Mission have been nonexistent. This absence of career prospects has created deep frustration and anxiety among dental graduates, who have dedicated years to rigorous study and training only to find limited pathways to serve the community.

This lack of opportunity affects not only these professionals but the entire state, particularly rural communities. Residents in these areas face severe challenges in accessing affordable dental care and are often left with no choice but to seek services from unqualified practitioners, placing their health at risk. Health guidelines recommend that every Sub-District Hospital should have at least two dentists and each Primary Health Centre should have one dental surgeon along with an assistant. However, this goal remains unfulfilled, leaving many communities without essential oral healthcare. The profession, too, has seen declining interest among students who fear a bleak future without job security, while current graduates find themselves protesting in despair. Their cries for employment were unheard, even after a prolonged hunger strike in 2014, leaving many to watch their professional dreams fade away.

The Emotional and Mental Toll on Dental Graduates

The lack of employment opportunities has inflicted a profound emotional toll on young dental professionals, leading to mental health struggles. Many, after years of education and training, now face unending uncertainty. The constant disappointment, despite protests, hunger strikes, and repeated petitions, has led to a mental health crisis among these professionals, who deserve not only meaningful employment but the opportunity to serve and make a difference in their communities. This ongoing neglect has driven many to seek opportunities outside the state, resulting in a brain drain, while underserved populations here continue to suffer without adequate dental care.

The heartbreak of seeing professional aspirations diminish is profound. The growing disillusionment and mental strain among dental graduates serves as a powerful reminder of the need for urgent and thoughtful reforms. Let us not lose hope but rather turn this moment into one of transformation.

Hopes and the Way Forward

With trust in your leadership, we remain hopeful that these challenges can be met with meaningful action. Our vision is bold, but our hopes are grounded in the following steps:

Implementation of a National Oral Health Policy



By adopting and enforcing a comprehensive oral health policy, we can improve access to dental care for all, particularly in underserved communities. This step would create essential roles for dental professionals, reducing dependence on unqualified practitioners and ensuring that every citizen has access to safe, professional dental care.

Revitalization of Job Allocation for Dental Professionals

We request immediate action to revive recruitment efforts for dental surgeons, which could include the reintroduction of positions within the government sector and the creation of roles in initiatives like the National Health Mission. Restoring these posts would bring hope and relief to countless graduates eager to contribute to public health.

Strengthening of Public Dental Services

It is vital to align public health centers with national standards by staffing each Sub-District Hospital and Primary Health Centre with the recommended number of dental professionals. This step would not only provide much-needed care in underrepresented areas but also give graduates the opportunity to serve their communities and apply their training.

Enhanced Employment Strategies

We urge the development of sustainable employment strategies that support both new graduates and experienced professionals within the healthcare sector. A fair and transparent system for job placement would boost morale and attract more students to pursue careers in dental healthcare.

Mental Health Support

Recognize the profound emotional and psychological impact that prolonged unemployment has on our graduates. By offering mental health resources and support systems, we can alleviate some of the distress that these young professionals face and help them maintain resilience in challenging times.

A Call for Hope and Action

The healthcare community, including dental professionals, holds unwavering hope in the new government's promise to listen to every voice and respond to the needs of your people. We are heartened as we see recruitment notifications in other sectors and hold on to the belief that dental healthcare will soon see the same support. This renewed commitment to our cause would signal a new era of health, hope, and opportunity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

Dr. Zeenat Rehmani Shah is a BDS and has also completed a PGDHHM

