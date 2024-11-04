Ladakh Women Push For 33% Political Reservation
Date
11/4/2024 7:10:12 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh- A delegation led by President, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Women Wing, Kunzes Dolma Jawo, Nasreen Maryam, President Women Wing of Anjuman Immamia, Aisha Malo, President Women Wing of Anjuman-e-Moin
Islam,and Sumita Dhana, President Women Wing of Christian Association called on Chairman and CEC Advocate Tashi Gyalson, LAHDC, Leh and advocated for the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Political positions.
The representatives emphasized the importance of this initiative in promoting gender equality and ensuring that women's voices are adequately represented in decision making processes.
ADVERTISEMENT
CEC Tashi Gyalson assured the delegation of providing comprehensive support in addressing the concerns raised by them.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
'Ladakh's Suru Valley Among World's 25 Best Destinations'
KDA Calls For Ladakh Bandh
MENAFN04112024000215011059ID1108850405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.