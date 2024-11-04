Chaos & Confusion Mars J&K Assembly's 1St Session

Ruling National criticised PDP MLA for bringing the resolution, while other valley-based political parties expressed their support.

The NC said the move by the PDP was aimed at circumventing the NC government's resolution on the issue.

In his address without referring to Article 370 directly Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that his government will make all efforts for the restoration of Statehood and the constitutional guarantees to J&K. The LG also said that he was hopeful to work with the new government and members of the Legislative Assembly as“One Team.”

Earlier the veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rathar was elected the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now