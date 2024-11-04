Chaos & Confusion Mars J&K Assembly's 1St Session
Date
11/4/2024 7:10:15 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On the first day of its session J&K Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Monday after Peoples Democratic Party MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para moved a resolution in the House opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state. This drew protests from BJP MLAs, all 28 of whom stood up to oppose the move with one BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma even demanding Para's suspension for bringing the resolution in violation of assembly rules.
Ruling National conference criticised PDP MLA for bringing the resolution, while other valley-based political parties expressed their support.
The NC said the move by the PDP was aimed at circumventing the NC government's resolution on the issue.
In his address without referring to Article 370 directly Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that his government will make all efforts for the restoration of Statehood and the constitutional guarantees to J&K. The LG also said that he was hopeful to work with the new government and members of the Legislative Assembly as“One Team.”
Earlier the veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rathar was elected the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
