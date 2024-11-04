BJP Says Assembly Has No Powers To Discuss Art 370

Speaking to the persons, Sharma, who won the Padder-Nagseni constituency and was elected as the Leader of legislative party by BJP MLAs, targeted the PDP, saying that it is not an ideological party and called it as the poisoner that follows the of separatism and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

He said that the party's (PDP) MLA tried to produce a resolution on Article 370, which was removed by the parliament after 543 Members of Parliament discussed it.“No assembly has the power to challenge Article 370. It is now history, but the parties like PDP and NC are trying to push the poor youth to the streets and bullets by misleading them,” Sharma said.

Sharma said while the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about ration and other basic amenities to the people, these parties are trying to mislead the people.

“I want to tell you that UT Assembly has nothing to do with Article 370, but these parties are trying to mislead the people,” he said, adding that today's attempt by Waheed Parra was aimed to push the youth to the streets.

Pertinently, Waheed ur Rehman Parra moved a resolution against the removal of Article 370 on the first day of the Assembly Session.

