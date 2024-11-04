J & K People Have Not Endorsed Aug 5 Move: CM Omar
Date
11/4/2024 7:10:09 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today congratulated Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather on his election as Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
In his speech before the assembly, the Chief Minister highlighted Rather's extensive legislative experience and the unanimous support he has received from the members.
“On behalf of myself and the entire house, I extend my congratulations on your election as Speaker,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.“You were the natural choice for this esteemed position, and today's voice vote affirmed this, as there was not a single dissenting voice. Your extensive experience and your long standing commitment to this assembly were clearly recognized by all members.”
Reflecting on the history of the Legislative Assembly, Omar Abdullah lauded Rather's contributions and his service towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, both in government and in opposition, emphasizing his steadfast dedication.“From the time of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah to the present, you have been an integral part of this assembly, serving the people through various capacities,” he noted.
In his address, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in Rathar's role as the assembly's custodian, underlining the Speaker's responsibility to uphold the interests of all members and guide them in fulfilling their duties.“We are hopeful that you will protect the interests of all members, maintaining a watchful eye not only on the opposition but also on those who may deviate from their responsibilities, offering them necessary support and guidance,” he stated.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of the assembly in reflecting the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“The reason we are gathered here today is because the people have entrusted us with their aspirations, issues, and grievances,” he added.“We are optimistic that you will have the support of all members in running this house effectively.” In a powerful closing statement, the Chief Minister addressed the broader sentiment within the assembly regarding the decision made on August 5, 2019.
“This assembly reflects the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The reality is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not endorsed the decisions made on August 5, 2019. If they had, the results would have been different. Many of those seated on this side (treasury benches) have not accepted that decision either,” the chief minister said as he concluded his speech.
|
