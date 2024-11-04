Is NC Sending Mixed Signals On Article 370 Restoration?

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers resisted Parra's resolution and demanded his suspension, even as Speaker Rahim Rather of the ruling National said he had not yet admitted any motion. While the restoration of Article 370 was among the National Conference's 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for the polls, the response from the ruling party has raised eyebrows. NC on Monday criticised PDP MLA Waheed Para for bringing a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the abrogation of Article 370, while other valley-based political parties expressed their support.

The NC said the move by the PDP MLA from Pulwama was aimed at circumventing the Jammu and Kashmir government's resolution on the issue.

“It was too clever by half an attempt by a PDP MLA, clearly aimed at circumventing a government move to introduce resolution,” the NC said in a post on X.

The ruling party said it expected all the MLAs to support the resolution when the treasury benches table it later in the session.

“We expect everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery and weakening the collective resolve of those who sincerely want reclaiming of our constitutional rights, protection of dignity and identity,” the party said.

“This resolution is for restoration of the NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's legacy,” Parra told reporters.

“Presenting the resolution was not for any political purpose, but it demands the restoration of the legacy of our strong leader Sheikh Abdullah and the princely state created by the Hindu king from Jammu (Maharaja Hari Singh). I don't think anyone should have opposed it. People have elected the government in this Aiwan (House) on these foundations,” the PDP MLA told reporters..

This drew protests from BJP MLAs, all 28 of whom stood up to oppose the move. National Conference leaders also appeared upset, with many insisting that proper procedures should be followed and that any resolution regarding Article 370 must be discussed within a structured framework. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the resolution brought today has no importance but it is“only for Cameras.”

He, however, suggested Para should have moved the bill during the private members' resolution day.

“What resolution will be brought (in the House) will be decided by the treasury benches in consultation with the permission of the Speaker. The resolution brought today has no significance. It is meant to come into the limelight. There is no other aim in it. If they would have been serious, they would have discussed with us and decided what should be the voice of the House,” he said.

Does NC's reaction reveal a possible shift in priorities or, at the very least, a cautious approach to tackling this issue within the Assembly? With the Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah passing the resolution for the restoration of statehood, their emphasis now appears to be moving towards statehood restoration. Is the NC signaling that it views Article 370 as an issue best left to higher courts or Parliament, rather than to the Assembly floor? Could this be a calculated move to avoid conflict with the central government at a time when statehood might seem a more realistic goal?

While the National Conference's – which holds a strong majority – approach may become clearer in the coming days of the Assembly session, the party's recent stance has ignited a wave of criticism and confusion among its supporters. Many perceive NC's rhetoric as a troubling shift away from its foundational promise to restore Article 370.

“The betrayal is undeniable. Every Kashmiri who trusted them on Article 370 has been met with utter contempt. This wasn't just a broken promise; it was a brazen insult to everyone who believed in their words. Accountability is non-negotiable,” a social media user wrote on X.

“In a total of 90 MLA's, only six members of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly endorsed in favor of the resolution that was presented by Waheed Para in the assembly. This resolution condemns the abrogation of Article 370. NC chal kya raha hai (what is happening NC)?” another user wrote.

“Classic bait-and-switch! Now that the elections are won, it's no surprise they're pivoting towards statehood – that's the power play, isn't it? The real focus has shifted to securing influence, and any mention of restoring Article 370 has been sidelined for political gains.”

National Conference leader and Member of Parliament, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi had earlier said that he expects the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution for the restoration of Article 370 in its very first session.“I expect that it (resolution on the restoration of Article 370) would be the first business. If not the first business, I expect the resolution will be passed in the first session (of the Assembly),” Ruhullah said on 'X Space'

Omar Abdullah, earlier in August also said that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will pass a resolution against the Centre's decision to end Article 370 in its first decision after the Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Other politicians are also criticizing the NC, referencing past statements made by NC leaders to highlight contradictions in their reaction to the resolution. “Clearly the mandate hasn't humbled NC but emboldened it. NC has clearly joined ranks with the BJP MLAs to oppose the #Article370 resolution in the Assembly today. As much as they resort to the fig-leaf of“legislative procedures”, or to the art of semantics, they stand exposed,” Junaid Azim Mattoo, former mayor of Srinagar, tweeted.

“Promise to pass resolution for restoration of #Article370 in“first session” was made by NC itself. They didn't use a disclaimer about procedural norms then. Why is NC trying to rather shift the focus on what is clearly a BJP-sponsored cabinet resolution on Statehood alone?” he questioned.

PDP's Iltija Mufti said that by introducing a resolution in J&K assembly demanding the restoration of J&Ks special status 3 PDP MLAs did what NC with 50 MLAs & an overwhelming majority chose not to do.“Even though NC is desperately trying to shift the narrative to statehood PDP will fight for Article 370 & resolution of the Kashmir issue,” she said.

People's Conference (PC) chairman and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone on Monday asked the ruling National Conference (NC) to come clear over the resolution on Article 370 abrogation.

“We didn't know that the resolution against Article 370 would be passed today, but we supported it. Article 370 is the soul of this assembly session,” Lone said while speaking to reporters here.

“When this resolution was moved, only four to five people raised their voices while all others were against it. It was 5 versus 85,” Lone said, adding that NC should come clear whether they are favouring it or against it.

The PC chief further said that there was mention of Article 370 in Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.“If the resolution was not moved today, let NC move it in the next coming days and we will always support it,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now