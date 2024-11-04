NC MLA's Disrespectful Gesture Draws Ire Of Netizens

The incident occurred after MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, representing Pulwama assembly segment, proposed a to reverse the abrogation of Article 370. The debate became increasingly tense, and voices rose as legislators confronted each other over this divisive topic. However, a particular gesture made by Altaf Kaloo, MLA from Pahalgam, during the session has drawn intense backlash online.

Netizens, frustrated and offended by Kaloo's behavior, took to the social media platform“X” (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their disapproval.

Many users condemned the gesture, considering it an affront to the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. People's Conference General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari posted a photograph of Kaloo's gesture on X, questioning the integrity of his party.

“Is this what people of Jammu and Kashmir get when we remind the National Conference of their promise to reverse the undemocratic events of August 2019?

Honorable MLA Pahalgam showing the future to People on Day 1 of the Assembly.”

The incident provoked outrage from other social media users as well. Danish Bhat, a Kashmiri netizen, expressed his disillusionment:

“This is for every Kashmiri who believed in them, expecting their first act to be a resolution on Art 370. Instead, they delivered a blatant middle finger-not just to the one who raised it, but to every Kashmiri who trusted them.” Bhat also directed criticism at Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, questioning the MP's stance and commitment to Article 370.“If you truly meant what you said on Art 370, know that this middle finger was directed at you too. A betrayal beyond words-absolutely shameful!” Bhat wrote.

A sense of betrayal and disappointment echoed across the platform as other users joined in. One user posted:“Their way of saluting the aspirations of common people, who voted for them in huge mandate,” capturing the sentiments of those who feel misrepresented by their leaders.

Another user, Adil Saleem, sarcastically questioned the NC's commitment to its constituents, asking,“What is this? Is this in your manifesto?”

Another netizen, going by the handle“Newton,” criticized the gesture as a violation of trust.“The betrayal is undeniable. Every Kashmiri who trusted them on Article 370 has been met with utter contempt. This wasn't just a broken promise; it was a brazen insult to everyone who believed in their words. Accountability is non-negotiable,” Newton tweeted.

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, Mukaan Bhat voiced frustration at the perceived lack of integrity from NC leaders, stating,“That's not acceptable at all. The people of Kashmir have faith in them, but what they did shows why the people of Kashmir are losing faith in leaders who seem to be only giving speeches for cameras and fooling people.”

The gesture, now immortalized online, has become symbolic of what many Kashmiris feel is a disconnect between political rhetoric and actual commitment to their aspirations.

With the start of this new legislative session marred by controversy, it remains to be seen how the National Conference will address the incident and respond to the calls for accountability.

