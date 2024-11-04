Geelani Back In Assembly

Date
11/4/2024 7:10:11 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani figures among the deceased legislators who will be remembered in the Legislative Assembly during the obituary reference scheduled on Tuesday.
According to the list of businesses, the Speaker would make reference to the demise of ex-lawmakers including Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
ADVERTISEMENT
Geelani, who passed away in 2021, has represented Sopore assembly segment thrice in J&K Assembly. He won assembly elections in 1972, 1977 and 1987 .
ADVERTISEMENT
Some other names in the list are Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Somnath Chatterji, Jagmohan Makhotra,Mian Bashir Ahmad, Devendra Singh Rana etc.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Rahim Rathar Is J&K Assembly Speaker
Chaos & Confusion Mars J&K Assembly's 1st Session
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04112024000215011059ID1108850404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.