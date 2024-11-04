Tasty Twists On A Traditional Holiday Treat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

3 red velvet variations of seasonal sweets

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Embrace the color and flavor of tradition this holiday season with new twists on red velvet desserts. These variations on the classic cake can take your celebrations to new heights by throwing it back to childhood with a little bite of the past.

Take a trip down memory lane with "Cookin' Savvy " and her delicious takes on tradition: Red Velvet Bundt Cake, Red Velvet Cake Balls and Red Velvet Cookie Cutouts, all of which make it easy for the entire family to join together for some fun (and rich homemade flavor) in the kitchen.

Red Velvet Bundt Cake

Red Velvet Cookie Cutouts

Photo courtesy of Cookin' Savvy

Red Velvet Cake Balls

Red Velvet Bundt Cake

Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy "

1



red velvet cake mix

1



cup all-purpose flour

1



heaping tablespoon cocoa powder

1



cup sugar

1



cup milk

3



eggs

1



stick melted butter

Frosting:

1



stick softened butter

1



package (8 ounces) softened cream cheese

1/4



cup heavy whipping cream

5



cups powdered sugar

white sanding sugar (optional)

In mixing bowl, mix cake mix, flour, cocoa powder and sugar. Blend in milk, eggs and butter.

Grease bundt pan with butter and pour in batter. Bake according to package instructions for bundt cakes then add 10-15 minutes. Let cool before icing.

To make frosting: In bowl, mix butter, cream cheese and whipping cream. Slowly blend in powdered sugar.

Ice entire bundt cake or place frosting in piping bag and pipe with back and forth "drip" motion. Sprinkle sanding sugar for sparkly snow appearance, if desired.

Red Velvet Cake Balls

Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy "

1



red velvet cake mix

1



cup all-purpose flour

1



heaping tablespoon cocoa powder

1



cup sugar

1



cup milk

3



eggs

1



stick melted butter

Frosting:

1/2



stick softened butter

4



ounces softened cream cheese

1/8



cup heavy whipping cream

2 1/2

cups powdered sugar, plus additional for rolling, divided

Heat oven to 350 F.

In mixing bowl, mix cake mix, flour, cocoa powder and sugar. Blend in milk, eggs and butter.

Grease 9-by-13-inch pan and pour in batter. Bake 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and use fork to crumble cake then place in large bowl.

To make frosting: In bowl, mix butter, cream cheese and whipping cream. Slowly blend in powdered sugar. Mix frosting into bowl with cake.

Form cake mixture into balls then roll in powdered sugar.

Red Velvet Cookie Cutouts

Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy "

1



red velvet cake mix

1



cup all-purpose flour

1



heaping tablespoon cocoa powder

1



cup sugar

1



cup milk

3



eggs

1



stick melted butter

Frosting:

1



stick softened butter

1



package (8 ounces) softened cream cheese

1/4



cup heavy whipping cream

5



cups powdered sugar

white sanding sugar (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

In mixing bowl, mix cake mix, flour, cocoa powder and sugar. Blend in milk, eggs and butter.

Cover two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Pour half the mixture onto each sheet. Bake 25-30 minutes.

Let cookies cool then freeze 1 hour. Use cookie cutters to make desired shapes.

To make frosting: In bowl, mix butter, cream cheese and whipping cream. Slowly blend in powdered sugar.

Using knife or piping bag, frost cookies. Sprinkle with sanding sugar for sparkly snow appearance, if desired.

