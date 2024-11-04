American Made Grills LLC Acquires American Made Grills Brand From AMD Direct

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Roberto Nicolia, CEO American Made Grills LLCLINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Made Grills LLC is proud to announce the of the American Made Grills brand from AMD Direct. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, with American Made Grills LLC committed to continuing the legacy of quality, craftsmanship and innovation that has defined the brand over the years.The Nicolia family, owners of American Made Grills LLC, bring extensive experience in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution to the outdoor living industry as owners of Nicolock Paving Stones, a prominent paving-stone manufacturer and NPS Distributing, an outdoor living distribution company. With this background, the Nicolia family is well-positioned to lead the brand into the future. The acquisition will allow the brand to enhance product offerings, invest in innovation and continue delivering high-quality outdoor cooking solutions. American Made Grills has built a reputation for premium outdoor kitchen products, and the new ownership is dedicated to building on that reputation."We are thrilled to welcome American Made Grills to our family of brands," said Roberto Nicolia, CEO at American Made Grills LLC. "Our goal is to build on the success of the brand and bring new opportunities for growth, innovation, and quality. We understand the value American Made Grills represents to its loyal customers and are committed to maintaining the high standards that have defined the brand."The transition process is underway, with American Made Grills LLC and AMD Direct working closely to ensure a seamless handover. Customers can be assured that product quality and customer service will remain consistent throughout the transition.About American Made Grills LLCAmerican Made Grills LLC is a family-owned company that delivers premium outdoor cooking products that combine quality craftsmanship with innovative design. Owned by the Nicolia family, which also owns Nicolock Paving Stones and NPS Distributing, American Made Grills LLC brings extensive experience in the outdoor living industry. For more information, visit americanmadegrills.

