Maha Polls: Triangular Contest Confirmed In Mahim As Sena MLA Stays In Electoral Race

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The suspense surrounding the candidature of Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar for the November 20 Maharashtra from Mahim constituency is finally over. Despite repeated calls by the BJP, Sarvankar did not withdraw his nomination and held on to his decision to contest against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son -- Amit Thackeray, and Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Mahesh Sawant -- a development that confirmed a triangular contest.

Today (November 4) was the last date for nomination papers till 3 p.m. analysts believe that even as the votes of 'Marathi Manoos' are going to hold the key, all the three contestants will have to step up efforts to lure the non-Marathi voters, especially Muslims, Christians, Jains and other communities.

Sarvankar was reluctant to withdraw from his nomination despite BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar insisting the MahaYuti should support Amit Thackeray as his father had extended the MNS' support to the MahaYuti in the general elections.

BJP's move to have a direct fight between Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS did not work with Sarvankar's rigid stance to fight from the Mahim seat.

After his meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, Sarvankar said he had explained his stand to the Shiv Sena supremo.

"Even if I withdraw, there is no chance that Amit Thackeray will be (definitely) elected. I discussed this with the CM," he added.

Last week, after the Chief Minister met Sarvankar, he left the decision to the local activists. Sarvankar then pleaded with the CM, stating he should not become a victim as his victory was crucial in increasing the MahaYuti's tally.

However, with Sarvankar in the fray, MNS nominee Amit Thackeray will have to strive hard as he now cannot merely ride on Raj Thackeray's charisma to win the election in his electoral debut.

Amit Thackeray faces a major challenge from Sarvankar, who has been a three-term legislator from Mahim constituency and also a three-time corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation from that area.

Besides, Amit Thackeray will have to face a tough fight from Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Mahesh Sawant who has remained with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the party in June 2022, and he has been engaged in Shiv Sena's organisational work up to shakha level with strong connect with the cadres and the voters.

"Amit Thackeray's chance to win elections is more if I contest from Mahim constituency. This is because voters from a certain caste-religion will not vote for Amit Thackeray. So it is difficult for Amit Thackeray to get elected from Mahim. So I am going to explain to Raj Thackeray the equation of how it is necessary for him to contest elections from Mahim constituency," said Sarvankar before he wished for a meeting with Raj Thackeray. However, the MNS chief declined to meet Sarvankar.

"I had thought of withdrawing from Mahim constituency on a condition that MNS should withdraw candidates so that more MahaYuti nominees win the elections. In some seats, MNS has shown its willingness. If I withdraw my nomination, a third party (Shiv Sena-UBT) will benefit," he added.

He pointed out that grassroots BJP workers are with him and they will support him.

"I had prepared my mind. But Raj Thackeray is not ready to meet, so I am sorry. So now I am going to contest this election," announced Sarvankar.

Sarvankar last week had urged Raj Thackeray to "not do injustice" to him but support a common Shiv Sainik.

"I have been a worker of Shiv Sena for forty years. I became MLA of Mahim thrice with our hard work and sweat. If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, he would not have asked me to give up my seat for his relatives. Fifty of his relatives live in Dadar-Mahim but he nominated a common worker like me. Balasaheb was a leader who cherished the spirit of the workers. Look at Eknath Shinde, even though his son was a three-time MP, he did not make him a minister at the Centre but gave that opportunity to a loyal Shiv Sainik.I request Rajsaheb not to do injustice to a worker like me. Give me your support," he said.

He had further added that MNS was not a part of MahaYuti indicating that he was not prepared to make a sacrifice.

