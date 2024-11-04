Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Scout Benefits Group LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher

& Co. today announced the of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Scout Benefits Group LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Scout Benefits Group offers employee benefits consulting services with a focus on plan strategies, serving clients primarily in Oklahoma. Tiffany Davis, Todd Davis and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Leah Vetter, head of Gallagher's Central region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Scout Benefits Group has a strong culture and industry reputation, and their capabilities in benefits consulting complement our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Tiffany, Todd and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.