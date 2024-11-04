Meme Video Trolling Gautam Gambhir Goes Viral After India Create History By Losing Home Series Against New Zealand

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A meme trolling Gautam Gambhir after India's 0-3 whitewash loss against New Zealand has gone viral. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

“Gambhir Era,” wrote the social user who shared the video which depicts a transition of Head Coach responsibilities from Rahul Dravid to Gautam Gambhir. In the video, a relay race goes wrong when one kid runs to the opposite direction. The video calls the kid as Gautam Gambhir, apparently hinting that he is taking Indian cricket backward.

“We thought it would be a dream era, we will win all the trophies bc we started to lose the home series also,” reacted one fan while another wrote,“This happens when you choose coach on IPL basis.”

“Things were going well under Kohli and BCCI screwed up of Split Captainship Idea and He in Anger gave up Captainship. Rahane should have given Captainship during the Interim Period before Identifying a new Younger Captain. Since then it has became a downfall for India Test Cricket,” commented another user.

“Don't under estimate the power of gambhir.. What he did for the team is just trailer, main picture yet to release,” quipped another.

Gautam Gambhir's strategy under radar

Gautam Gambhir has been facing criticism and online trolling after India's recent Test series defeat to New Zealand. India suffered a 0-3 loss in the home series, marking the first time in 91 years India have faced a whitewash at home in a series with three or more matches.