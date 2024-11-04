NIDC indigenizes knowledge required to manufacture 610 drilling equipment

(MENAFN) The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has successfully indigenized the knowledge required to manufacture 610 different drilling equipment items over the past two years, thanks to a collaborative effort with domestic manufacturers and engineers. Mohammad-Ali Beygzadeh, the company's director of research, technology, and construction engineering, highlighted that this localization initiative has resulted in significant cost savings for NIDC, amounting to over 1.586 trillion rials, which is roughly equivalent to USD3.172 million. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to enhancing self-sufficiency in the drilling sector and reducing reliance on imported equipment.



The manufacturing of these 610 items involved collaboration with 160 domestic companies, including 85 that are classified as knowledge-based firms. This partnership not only fosters innovation within the Iranian industrial landscape but also supports local economies by creating jobs and enhancing the technical capabilities of domestic manufacturers. Furthermore, NIDC has strengthened its ties with academia by signing 90 agreements with universities and research centers across the country to conduct research studies focused on the drilling industry, further driving advancements in this critical sector.



In addition to its indigenization efforts, NIDC has also made strides in operational performance. Earlier this year, Masoud Afshar, the deputy head of NIDC for drilling operations, announced that the company had successfully completed the drilling of 52 oil and gas wells within the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to October 21. This accomplishment included 12 development wells and 40 workover wells, demonstrating NIDC's active role in expanding Iran's oil and gas production capabilities.



Afshar provided a breakdown of the drilling activities, indicating that 39 of the drilled wells were located within the operational zone of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), while others were drilled in fields overseen by the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC), the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), and the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC). Additionally, two wells were drilled in fields managed by private contractors. Overall, the total drilling area covered by these wells has reached 65,806 meters, representing an increase of 18,342 meters compared to the same period last year. This growth highlights NIDC's ongoing efforts to enhance its drilling capacity and contribute to Iran's energy sector.

