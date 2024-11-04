Barcelona leads Spanish La Liga after 3-1 win against Espanyol

(MENAFN) solidified their position at the top of the Spanish LaLiga standings on Sunday by securing a 3-1 victory over local rivals Espanyol in a thrilling week 12 derby match. The game, held at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, saw Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo play a crucial role, scoring two goals in the 12th and 31st minutes, which set the tone for Barcelona's dominance. Additionally, Brazilian winger Raphinha contributed to the scoreline with a goal in the 23rd minute, showcasing Barcelona's attacking prowess.



Espanyol managed to find the net in the 63rd minute through Spanish forward Javi Puado, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome of the match. With this victory, Barcelona now sits at the top of the LaLiga standings, amassing a total of 33 points. In contrast, Espanyol's struggles continue as they remain in the 17th position, having only gathered 10 points so far this season.



In another LaLiga fixture, Atletico Madrid celebrated a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas, with Giuliano Simeone marking a personal milestone by scoring his first goal for the club in the 37th minute. The young striker, who is also the son of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone, returned to the team from a loan spell at Alaves earlier this year and has made a significant impact since his return. His goal was complemented by a second from Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth, who scored in the 83rd minute, ensuring a comfortable win for Atletico.



With this result, Atletico Madrid climbed to third place in the league with a total of 23 points, just one point behind their city rivals Real Madrid, who occupy the second position. Meanwhile, Las Palmas finds itself in a precarious position, sitting in 18th place with only nine points to their name. The outcomes of these matches highlight the competitive nature of LaLiga as teams vie for critical points in the early stages of the season.

