Bee Line Support Announces New Executive Team As CEO Jamie Henry Leads Company To New Heights

Bee Line Support, a leading Woman-Owned commercial cleaning company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois is proud to announce the expansion of its Executive Team.

- Jamie Henry, Bee Line Support CEO CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bee Line Support, a leading Woman-Owned commercial cleaning company , is proud to announce the expansion of its Executive Team, signaling a new era of growth and innovation in the cleaning industry. Bee Line offers certified Medical-Grade cleaning services to a wide range of industries including healthcare, banking institutions, professional sports teams, private education and many more. Bee Line services the likes of the premier NFL football team in the Chicagoland area.The company has built a reputation by upholding the strictest cleaning and training standards in the industry. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Jamie Henry, Bee Line has evolved from a small business with 8 employees into a thriving company with over 600 employees. Jamie is a highly decorated entrepreneur, and has received numerous prestigious awards including being named a 2021 Finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year, the 2021 BSCAI Walter L. Cook Award for Distinguished Service, and the 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Award.Bee Line Support is thrilled to introduce its newly expanded Executive Team. These dynamic professionals join an established leadership group whose achievements have been integral to the company's growth. The collaboration of fresh perspectives and effective expertise in key areas sets the stage for future milestones and enhanced performance across all divisions.Meet the New & Established Executive Team:Jamie Henry, CEO & Owner – Founded in October 1966 as an appliance repair shop, Jamie took over the business in 1997 and has evolved Bee Line into a leading Woman-Owned commercial cleaning company.Nancy Hernandez, Director of Human Resources – With 19 years at Bee Line, Nancy has played a pivotal role in building the company's workforce, expanding from 66 employees to over 600. Her dedication to fostering a positive culture has been instrumental in the company's success.Julio Alvarez, Client Success Manager – A 20-year veteran at Bee Line Support, Julio has earned the trust and respect of clients. Julio is responsible for fostering customer relationships and ongoing collaboration with clients to sustain and grow current business.Tom Klimaszewski, Safety and Compliance Manager – Tom has 7-years of experience as a Safety and Compliance Manager in commercial cleaning, healthcare, office, airport settings, with his education in Environmental Studies. He has earned his Certificate Mastery in Infection Prevention (CMIP) and Trainer for Certified Surgical Cleaning Technician (T-CSCT) helping to ensure Bee Line maintains the highest standards.Richard Griego, VP of Sales – Richard joins Bee Line with over 15 years of sales management experience, primarily in the healthcare sector. His impressive track record includes building high-performing teams and executing innovative sales strategies.Jamie Wieland, Director of Marketing – Jamie joins Bee Line with more than 15 years of experience in strategic marketing. Jamie will spearhead marketing initiatives that strengthen Bee Line's brand and drive growth.Bee Line Support's strategic growth initiatives include an expansion into cleaning Sports Training Facilities to deliver Medical-Grade cleaning to professional and collegiate teams. Leveraging its existing expertise in high-stakes cleaning environments like healthcare, Bee Line is positioned to provide unparalleled cleaning services to sports teams and facilities, ensuring cleanliness and safety for athletes, staff, and fans alike. As a Certified Woman-Owned Business , Bee Line continues to set itself apart by maintaining a commitment to excellence, community, and diversity. The expanded Executive Team will help further these values, ensuring the company remains on the cutting edge of the commercial cleaning industry.For more information about Bee Line Support or to schedule a consultation, please visit .About Bee Line SupportBee Line Support is a Chicago-based, Certified Woman-Owned Business specializing in commercial cleaning services across healthcare, corporate, and sports facilities. Founded in 1966 and led by CEO Jamie Henry since 1997, Bee Line has grown to over 600 employees and continues to provide industry-leading cleaning solutions with a focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

