Tajikistan Pres., Accompanying Delegation Visit Al-Salam Palace Museum

11/4/2024
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and the accompanying delegation visited on Monday Al-Salam (peace) Palace Museum.
The President was taken on a tour of the facility where he was informed about the history of the palace, its halls, important documentations, and the antiquities therein.
Head of the honorary delegation advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abulhassan accompanied President Rahmon and his delegation during the visit. (end)
