Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 50 Russian Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces downed 50 drones that the Russian forces used to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 3.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram .

Since 19:00 on Sunday, November 3, the Russian have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from Russia's Rostov region), as well as dropped guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv region and launched 80 strike drones of the Shahed type and unidentified drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was countered by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:30, November, 4, as many as 50 enemy drones were reported to have been downed in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

Additionally, 27 enemy drones have been lost from tracking in various regions of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down all Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of November 4.