India's Textile Industry Poised To Create 60 Million Jobs By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 21 (KNN) In a strategic roadshow preceding the upcoming Bharat Tex 2025 Global Textile Expo, Union Giriraj Singh highlighted the transformative potential of India's textiles sector, projecting substantial employment and economic expansion in the coming years.

Currently employing 46 million people, the textile is expected to generate jobs for 60 million individuals by 2030, representing a significant increase from pre-2014 levels.

The minister emphasised the sector's growing importance as an alternative income source to agriculture, underscoring the industry's evolving landscape.

Highlighting the government's innovation-driven approach, Singh noted the remarkable growth of start-up ventures, which have expanded from negligible presence before 2014 to now engaging 150,000 professionals.

The introduction of technical textiles has particularly revolutionised sectors like medical manufacturing, enabling production of critical items such as sanitary napkins and masks.

The minister projected that by 2030, India will utilise 13 million tonnes of fibre, with both natural and man-made fibres expected to be abundantly available.

He celebrated India's textile diversity, referencing various indigenous fibres including jute, mulberry, and multiple silk varieties, positioning the country as a comprehensive global textile producer.

Acknowledging historical textile centres, Singh described Kolkata as the 'mother of textiles' while noting the city's diminished prominence over decades.

However, he confidently declared that India's textile industry has surpassed China's, citing innovation and strategic start-ups as key drivers of this advancement.

The government has committed substantial resources to revitalise the sector, allocating 120 billion rupees specifically for jute sector revival.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita further emphasised the sector's cultural significance, highlighting Bengal's rich heritage of handloom traditions like baluchari sarees and jamdani textiles.

Looking ahead to the Bharat Tex 2025 expo, officials view the event as an opportunity to showcase India's textile capabilities and establish international cultural connections.

The minister stressed the importance of developing a comprehensive textile value chain to sustain and accelerate the sector's growth trajectory.

(KNN Bureau)