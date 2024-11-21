Iceland's Reykjanes Volcano Erupts For 7Th Time Since Dec 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Reykjavik: A volcano erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland for the seventh time since December 2023, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The eruption created a volcanic fissure about 3 kilometers long, reflecting the ongoing geological activity in the area, which is one of the most prone to volcanic eruptions in the country.

This photograph shows the skyline of Reykjavik against the backdrop of orange coloured sky due to molten Lava flowing out from a fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. (Photo by Halldor Kolbeins / AFP)



The Icelandic Meteorology Office said the eruption was much smaller than the last one on August 22, with the current flow rate of lava estimated at 1,300 cubic metres per second.

There are no indications that the eruption activity will increase, the Meteorology Office added, further noting that it does not currently threaten any infrastructure.