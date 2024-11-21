Ukraine's President Meets With Chief Of UK Defense Staff
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the delegation from the UK, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit, led by the Chief of the UK Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Antony Radakin.
That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.
The meeting was also attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Anatoliy Barhylevych.
"We are grateful to your people and government for long-term support from the United Kingdom. Our countries have good contacts and strong cooperation," the head of state noted.
During the meeting, the parties discussed defense cooperation between Ukraine and the UK, including the development and expansion of technological capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
Volodymyr Zelensky and Antony Radakin paid special attention to Ukraine's military needs and further assistance from partners.
