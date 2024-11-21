Ukraine Strikes Russia With UK-Made Missiles For The First Time: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Russian of Defense reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted two UK-made Storm Shadow missiles. The missiles, which were part of the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, were downed along with six HIMARS rockets and 67 drones. However, the defense ministry did not specify the exact locations or targets of these intercepts, nor whether the missiles were downed within Russian territory or in Ukraine's occupied regions.

Despite the Russian ministry's claims, Kremlin refrained from commenting on specific claim that the Storm Shadow missiles were fired from Ukrainian forces, and instead deferred the matter to military officials.

Ukrainian accusations: First Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) attack

Ukraine has accused Russia of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since the invasion began in February 2022. The missile was said to have targeted the city of Dnipro, located in central Ukraine, and damaged critical infrastructure, wounding two civilians. The Ukrainian military identified the missile as being launched from the Astrakhan region of Russia.

This missile attack marks a significant shift in the nature of the conflict. Ukrainian sources suggested that the missile, designed for both conventional and nuclear warheads, was not equipped with a nuclear payload.

Kremlin's response: Avoiding nuclear escalation

In response to the missile claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from providing a direct confirmation regarding the ICBM launch, stating he had "nothing to say on this topic." Peskov emphasized Russia's commitment to avoiding nuclear escalation, noting the country's recent updates to its nuclear doctrine , which now allows for the potential use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states. This move was reportedly framed as a deterrent, aimed at warning the West of the consequences of further intervention.

The recent updates to Russia's nuclear doctrine have sparked global concerns, given the potential for further military escalation.