Houthi movement in Yemen declares determination to sustain naval blockade against Israeli vessels

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Houthi movement in Yemen declared its determination to sustain a naval blockade against Israeli vessels, citing "intelligence information" that suggests Israeli shipping companies are attempting to offload their assets to avoid attacks. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree made this announcement during a televised address, stressing that the group would ignore any alterations in the ownership or flags of Israeli ships.



Saree issued a stern warning to all parties regarding any dealings with these shipping companies, asserting that such actions would incur punitive measures, effectively barring these vessels from traversing designated operational zones outlined by the Yemeni armed forces in prior statements. He confirmed that intelligence reports indicate numerous shipping companies affiliated with the Israeli occupation are working to divest their assets, shifting ownership of cargo ships and maritime operations to different entities or registering them under third-party names.



This maneuver is seen as an attempt to evade the punitive measures that the Houthis have placed on these vessels and companies. Saree emphasized that the group would not acknowledge any changes in ownership or flags associated with Israeli maritime interests.



The actions of the Houthi group are contextualized within their solidarity with Gaza, which they characterize as enduring a genocidal campaign supported by the United States. Since October 7, 2023, over 145,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed or injured due to the ongoing conflict. In retaliation, the Houthis have been targeting Israeli or affiliated cargo ships at sea with missiles and drones, deploying these attacks across the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean. They have also executed rocket strikes and drone assaults against Israeli targets, including operations directed at Tel Aviv.



As this situation continues to evolve, the Houthi group’s unwavering commitment to their naval blockade and military actions against Israeli interests underscores the escalating tensions in the region. It also highlights the complexities of maritime security within the broader framework of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, suggesting a significant and ongoing confrontation in the waters surrounding the Middle East.

