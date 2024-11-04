Deepika Singh Vouches For ‘Supersets’ As She Shares Her Monday Motivation Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Popular television Deepika Singh has shared a“Monday motivation” doing“supersets” and shared the benefits of it.

Deepika shared a video on Instagram, where her supersets included legs and arms workout. The actress is dressed in athleisure and is holding light weights as she does her exercise barefoot.

For the caption, she wrote:“#mondaymotivation Supersets can have many benefits, including:

Increased strength and muscle growth The higher intensity of supersets activates muscles more, which can lead to increased muscle growth and strength.”

She shared that“supersets”“reduced workout time”.

The actress added:“Supersets allow you to perform more exercises in less time by eliminating rest periods between sets. Improved cardiovascular conditioning. Supersets keep your heart rate higher for longer, which can lead to increased calorie burn and cardiovascular conditioning.

“Increased muscular endurance Supersets challenge your muscles in a sustained manner, which can improve your muscular endurance. #video #bymytrainer #monday #fitnessjourney #deepikasingh.”

Last month, Deepika clapped back at haters and said that this time she is giving a chance to them to“deflate” her by posting an impromptu, unclean dancing video.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her dancing on the song“Aiyo Rama” by Falguni Pathak.

She wrote:“Haters gonna hate, but I'm gonna troll. And here's I'm giving you a chance to deflate me, by posting this unpolished, not practised, impromptu, unclean dancing video.”

The actress said that she does not want trollers but at the same time wants to keep sharing tidbits about her life on the photo-sharing application.

“No, I don't want trollers but I want to be active on the gram with my busy schedule. Yes, I can do better but to do better we need practice for practice we need time and I only got this much time. Now go ahead and say that I do this intentionally , doesn't matter.”

The actress made a point by using hashtags such as“#trollers #straighttalk #ilovemyself #deepikasingh.”

Deepika is currently seen on the show“Mangal Lakshmi”, which airs on Colors.