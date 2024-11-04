Bait Al-Mashura Journal Ranks First In Arab World For Specialisation Of Islamic Economics And Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Bait Al-Mashura Journal, published by Bait Al-Mashura Consultations Company, ranked first in the Arab world for the specialisation of“Islamic Economics and Finance” among“19” Arab countries and more than“1500”scientific and research institutions.

The rank was awarded by the Arab Citation and Impact Factor (ARCIF), for the year 2024.

It was classified in the first quartile (Q1), which is the top quadrant for the field.

It also obtained an impact factor of (0.5926) and succeeded in achieving the accreditation criteria of the (ARCIF) factor, by meeting the 32 global standards required by ARCIF, which aligns with the international benchmarks.

Bait Al-Mashura Journal is an international, scientific, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and studies in the fields of Islamic economics and finance.

It is published by Bait Al-Mashura Financial Consultations Company, which was established in 2007 as the first company in Qatar to provide financial consultations compatible with Islamic Sharia.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, Editor-in-Chief of Bait Al-Mashura Magazine and Vice Chairman of Bait Al-Mashura Financial Consultations Company, stressed that this achievement is an addition to the scientific and research base of Islamic economics in Qatar.

It clearly reflects the country's leadership and the stimulating environment for scientific research in all fields and aligns with the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which aims to develop academic research activities.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar is the fifth largest Islamic finance market in the world, with the assets evaluated at QR656bn (more than $180bn) and a growth rate of 3.3% on an annual basis in 2023, which is the latest available data, while the estimates indicate that Islamic banks are expanding all over the world and witnessing an increase in their market share and demand for their innovative financial products.

Takaful insurance companies and Islamic investment firms are also experiencing significant growth worldwide.

