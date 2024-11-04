Kuwait, Tajikistan Sign Four Deals In Push To Boost Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Tajikistan on Sunday signed some four agreements aiming to propel bilateral relations to greater levels, which come in addition to previous memorandums of understanding (MoU) agreed by the two countries.

The first agreement pertains cooperation between the two nations' state-run news agencies, KUNA and Khovar, respectively, which was signed by Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

A separate MoU on physical training and sports was signed by Kuwaiti of Information and Culture and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the Tajik top diplomat, while another MoU over standardization was signed by Kuwaiti Commerce and Industry Minister Khalifa Al-Askar, alongside Tajikistan's foreign minister.

Another agreement, with a two-year timeframe, on tourism cooperation was signed by the Kuwaiti information minister and the chief of Tajikistan's tourism development committee Kamaluddin Momenzada. (pickup previous)

nam









MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108847043