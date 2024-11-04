Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Exceed 700 K General Staff
11/4/2024 2:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 4, 2024, amount to approximately 700,390 personnel, including 1,300 over the past day alone.
This was reported on facebook by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,193 (+11) Russian tanks, 18,538 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 20,121 (+35) artillery systems, 1,245 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems, 994 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 18,280 (+93) operational-tactical drones, 2,629 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 28,237 (+77) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,587 (+3) pieces of special equipment.
Read also: North Korean troops unlikely
to solve Russia
's problems wit
h casualties
- ISW
The information is being updated.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, there were 110 combat engagements at the front as of 22:00 on November 3.
