Viral Video: Devotees Drink AC Water At Temple As 'Charanamrit' Here's Why It Can Be Dangerous

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In India, fate triumphs all! An example of this was seen in Vrindavan, where devotees queued up for 'Charanamrit' or holy water from the feet of Lord Krishna.

However, they didn't know that the dripping "holy water" from the mouth of an elephant sculpture they waited in line for was actually AC water.

In a now-viral from Banke Bihari Mandir in Mathura , Vrindavan, dozens of devotees are seen lined up to drink water trickling down from an elephant sculpture on the wall.

While some devotees used cups to collect the water, others cupped their palms to get a few drops of what they believed was“holy water”.

However, a report in Jagran suggested that the water flowed from tubes shaped like elephants, which were integrated into the temple's architecture. According to the person filming the video, several priests at the temple also rebutted this, saying the water was from the ACs and not from Thakur-ji's feet.

In the video from inside the temple, he is heard telling some devotees that the water they are drinking is actually AC water, but their belief remains unshaken. Ignoring the man, temple-goers are seen lining up to drink the water or splash themselves with it.

The internet's famous 'The Liver Doc ' asked his followers not to drink AC water and said,“Cooling and air conditioning systems are breeding grounds for many infections including fungus , some really hellish.”



AC water is essentially condensation collected from the air, which means it can contain dust, pollen, and other airborne pollutants. These contaminants are picked up from indoor air and condensed into the water accumulating in the unit. AC units are moist and can become breeding grounds for bacteria, fungi, and mould. Water sitting in an AC system for extended periods can encourage microbial growth, potentially leading to health issues if ingested, especially for individuals with weak immune systems.

Let us understand why drinking water from an AC can be hazardous:

AC water can contain chemicals from refrigerants, lubricants, and metals within the unit. Refrigerants like hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) or chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) can sometimes leak, contaminating condensed water with harmful compounds.

Lubricants used to maintain the compressor may also enter the water in trace amounts.

Over time, internal components corrode, potentially introducing heavy metals such as lead, copper, or aluminium into the water, which can be toxic if ingested. Even minor chemical exposure can pose health risks, especially with prolonged or repeated intake.

AC water does not undergo filtration or purification processes like regular drinking water. Consequently, it lacks essential minerals and may contain heavy metals or other harmful impurities, depending on the materials in the AC system.

The video has gone massively viral online, garnering 3.5 million views on X.

The comment section was flooded with users with different viewpoints. While some thought it was a lack of scientific temperament, others said it was the temple management's fault for not putting up a notice there.

“A mind without scientific temper is the birthplace of myths, superstition, hate, and division. It's a threat to democracy and promotes herd mentality,” a user said.

“It's not even bhakti; it is the fear that makes people think that if they don't drink this water, somehow they aren't going to get enough blessings compared to those who did!!” another added.

“Who knew a little AC could turn into a divine experience? Just wait until they start calling it 'Heavenly Hydration!” a user quipped.

“We can sell anything in India which has social religious proof. Even a stone lying on the roadside - just link it with God and have at least 20-30 folks talk about it religiously,” another added.

Several users suggested that it was the management's job to bring facts to people's notice.

“At least the temple trust could have put a notice there cautioning people,” a user said.“Temple administration must put a board there,” another added.