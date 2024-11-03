Aerial Welcomes Jessica Nguyen To Advisory Board, Marking A New Era Of Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerial Welcomes Tech and Executive Jessica Nguyen to Advisory Board to Enhance AI-Powered Document Organization Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aerial, the AI-powered designed to automatically organize and categorize the multitude of documents and data of companies into a single source of truth, is proud to announce that Jessica Nguyen, a seasoned tech and legal executive with first-hand experience in the challenge Aerial aims to solve, has joined its advisory board. Jessica's deep expertise in building innovative companies and her leadership in the tech industry will provide invaluable insight as Aerial continues to revolutionize the legal landscape for startups.Founded by a corporate lawyer, Aerial knows the pain points of entrepreneurs trying to navigate complex legal requirements, especially during fundraising and acquisitions. Today, mission critical business and legal data is locked in underlying paperwork, spread across single point solutions, and requires expensive manual work to retrieve and utilize. Aerial's AI solution allows founders to focus on growing their businesses by applying state of the art AI to automatically organize legal documents and extra key information. Aerial also helps companies sail through investor due diligence by spotting potential legal red flags early."Jessica's expertise, experience, and insight perfectly align with our mission of getting companies the information they need, when they need it, in a way they can use," said Doug Logan, CEO and Founder of Aerial. "We are excited to have her as part of our world-class team."Aerial's value proposition of alleviating the pain felt during the due diligence process entailed with fundraising and acquisitions is simple yet powerful:. Investor-approved data room: Built for due diligence, Aerial organizes documents the way lawyers and investors want to see them. By catching legal red flags in real-time, Aerial ensures startups are prepared for investor scrutiny and mitigates the risk of a deal not closing.. Save on legal fees: Aerial's AI frees up founders and lawyers to focus on strategy rather than tedious file review and organization within a data room saving thousands in legal fees.. Zero lift for founders: Aerial's AI automates the tedious task of document organization, removing the burden from founders so they can focus on building and their customers.Kellan Carter of Fuse added, "We are thrilled to bring Jessica and her AI thought leadership and domain expertise to Aerial. It is a testament to the momentum and tremendous opportunity ahead."Aerial is transforming the way startups approach the challenges of the fundraising and acquisition process. With Jessica Nguyen on board, Aerial is poised to accelerate its growth and innovation. Join us in welcoming Jessica Nguyen to the Aerial family as we continue to build a future where founders can focus on what truly matters-building great companies.About AerialAerial was founded in 2021 with a mission to be the system of record that collects, organizes, and cross-references core corporate information, contracts, and legal documentation, allowing companies to utilize the information they need when they need it. Aerial was founded by Doug Logan, a former Corporate Lawyer, and is backed by Fuse and Madrona's Pioneer Fund. Aerial is trusted by the world's largest law firms and venture backed founders.

