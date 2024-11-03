National Guard Commander Visits Fighters On Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko has visited service members who are performing tasks in the Pokrovsk sector.

Pivnenko announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"For the past few days, I have been working in the areas where our military units are performing tasks. Together with the commanders, we carefully analyzed the operational situation and the likely nature of the enemy's actions. Considerable attention was also paid to the establishment of cooperation, logistics and engineering support," the post said.

According to Pivnenko, Russian forces continue to concentrate their significant efforts on the Pokrovsk sector. They engage a lot of manpower and launch constant artillery and air strikes on Ukrainian positions. Therefore, providing units with ammunition, equipment and drones of various types is a priority task.

Since the beginning of the week, National Guard fighters have destroyed three tanks, seven armored vehicles, three self-propelled guns, and more than ten enemy vehicles in their areas of responsibility. Dozens of assaults were repelled, in which the Russians lost several hundred soldiers killed and wounded.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Pivnenko / Telegram