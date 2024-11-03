Brink: U.S.-Funded 800 Mobile Fire Teams Shot Down 200 Russian Drones This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mobile fire teams of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, funded by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, have shot down more than 200 Russian drones since the beginning of this year.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"The Mobile Fire Teams of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are saving lives with their successful work protecting people and critical infrastructure being attacked by Russia. Proud that the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has funded 800 of these teams which have shot down over 200 drones since Jan 1, 2024," she wrote.

