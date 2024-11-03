Malaysian Embassy Organises Open Day To Introduce Jordanians, Diplomats With Malaysian Heritage, Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Malaysian embassy organised on Saturday an open day to introduce Jordanian public and corps with Malaysian art, culture, opportunities, educational centres and touristic destinations. The inaugural event was held at Turquoise Mountain in Jabal Amman, a showroom where products from Levant and Central Asia are displayed and sold.

"The event is showcased to display traditional Malaysian culture and cuisine. We hope that this gathering will help networking between the Malaysian embassy, business stakeholders, local communities and media," said Ambassador of Malaysia to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman in his speech to visitors of the open day.

The aim was to introduce a rich Malaysian cultural heritage and traditional dishes, the ambassador said, adding that a tourism exhibition was organised, as well as information about educational programmes at Malaysian universities.

"It's good to introduce Malaysian delicacies to Jordanians and foreigners," Abdul Rahman said.

Relations in culture between Jordan and Malaysia reached a higher level, where there are some 2,000 Malaysian students who study at nine Jordanian universities, Abdul Rahman underlined, adding that Malaysians introduced their culture at the university in Zarqa and also learnt about Arab culture from the local students.

"This collaboration lasts for more than 20 years and 1,300 Jordanian students currently study in Malaysia,"the diplomat noted.

Regarding partnership in the tourism sector, the ambassador said:" Next year we will celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Jordan," adding that there are plans to further boost ties between two countries.

Some of famous traditional Malaysian dishes that were displayed at the open day were: satay, roti tisu, beef rendang and roti jala (net bread).

Satay is consisted of skewered and grilled meat, often chicken, beef, or lamb. The meat is marinated in a mixture of spices and coconut milk to make it tender and flavourful.

Satay is usually served with a peanut sauce that is sweet, spicy, and slightly tangy. This dish is a staple of Malaysian food and a favourite at street markets and restaurants.

Roti tisu is a traditional tiny flat bread popular in Malaysia and can be served as condiment with ice cream or it can be eaten with jam or honey. It is a popular street food in Malaysia and with Malaysian communities in southeast Asia.

Beef rendang is Malaysian curry and many consider it to be the best of all curries. The sauce combines aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom and star anise, garlic, lemongrass, ginger and galangal.

Roti jalais a netbread that is served during tea time as a snack served curry dishes which can be found in Malaysia, This is a very traditional Malay dish that is usually homemade and served at events such as weddings and festivals. It is usually eaten in sets of three to four pieces with curries, especially chicken curry, as a substitute to rice.