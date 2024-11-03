Mulino Presides Over Events For The 121St Anniversary Of Panama's Separation From Colombia

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Republic of Panama today commemorates its 121st anniversary of separation from Colombia, with a series of protocolary acts that began at the Palacio de las Garzas, headquarters of the Executive, headed by the President of the Republic José Raúl Mulino. The official ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including the President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Maria Eugenia López, ministers of State, members of the corps and representatives of civil society. Dr. Orlando Quintero, representative of Probidsida, was honored as standard-bearer during the protocolary acts, which mark the beginning of the national celebrations. Later, the Te Deum took place in the Cathedral Basilica of Santa María La Antigua, in the presence of the presidents of the three State bodies. The festivities began at 5:00 am with the traditional reveilles, followed by the patriotic parade. This historic date marks the crucial moment when Panama began its journey as an independent state in 1903. After the events at the Municipal Council, the patriotic parades began, which this year have two routes. The first route runs through the Old Town and the second route along Calle 50.

