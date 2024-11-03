Positive Technologies partners with Amity University Dubai to bolster cybersecurity training

(MENAFN- Active DMC) The parties agreed to help university students and teachers participate in internships, cybersecurity events, and joint research projects. Positive Technologies and Amity University Dubai have also undertaken to use the latest modern technology in a way that benefits both parties.



According to recent studies by Positive Technologies, 60% of all attacks on organizations in the Middle East in the past year targeted five main sectors: the public sector, industry, telecommunications, IT companies, and science and education. Amid geopolitical tensions and the rise of hacktivist groups in Gulf countries, the number of DDoS attacks increased by 70% compared to the same period in 2023. Attackers focus particular attention on the UAE, with 40% of all their dark web forum posts about Persian Gulf countries coming from here since the beginning of 2023.



In response, the UAE has made significant progress in recent years concerning national cybersecurity. According to the 2023–2024 report by the International Telecommunication Union, the country is among the top innovators earning a high rating in the Global Cybersecurity Index.



"The UAE government has a special focus on the development of qualified information security specialists. Educational programs at higher education institutions play a key role in professional training in the UAE. Thanks to our partnership with Positive Technologies, the company's extensive experience and expertise will now be available to our students," shared Dr. Sathish Kannan, Dean, School of Engineering, Architecture and Interior Design, Amity University Dubai.



Ilya Leonov, Regional Director (MENA), Positive Technologies noted that with the constant growth of cyberattacks globally and an acute shortage of qualified personnel, the company considers the development of educational projects a main priority.



"We partner with dozens of Russian and international universities. Our mission is to promote the development of professional information security specialists in different countries and the formation of an equitable global community of experts. This memorandum with Amity University Dubai is an important step in turning our mission into tangible results and helping the university's students gain valuable practical knowledge and skills in cybersecurity," stated Ilya Leonov.



In 2024, Positive Technologies, with support from the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, launched Positive Hack Camp, a free international training program focused on practical cybersecurity for global professionals. Kicked off in August 2024, the program will be held annually. The first session brought together around 70 students from 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Bahrain.



In addition to educational projects, Positive Technologies annually hosts major events such as the Positive Hack Days international cybersecurity festival and Standoff Cyberbattle to grow contact between cybersecurity experts from different countries. In May 2024, PHDays Fest 2 attracted around 200 international attendees from 17 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. More than 4,500 cybersecurity experts have joined Standoff over its nine years of operation, forming 200 teams from 30 countries.



Established in 2011, Amity University Dubai is a leading international university in the UAE and part of the global Amity Education Group with over 200,000 students and 6,000 faculty members worldwide.







