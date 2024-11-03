HUR Shows Footage Of Belarusian Volunteer Fighters Eliminating Invaders In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belarusian volunteers from the "Kastuś Kalinoŭski" Regiment of the Ukrainian are eliminating Russian invaders with grenade launchers in the Kharkiv region.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the of Defence of Ukraine published a relevant on its website , Ukrinform reports.

The video shows MK-19 and H&K GMG automatic machine gun crews in action.

As reported, the Belarusian regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was formed as a battalion to defend Kyiv from the Russian invasion in 2022. It includes members of the Belarus tactical group, members of the“White Legion” and“Young Front”, as well as other Belarusians. In May 2024, the battalion was reorganized into a regiment, which was joined by the Black Cat group and two battalions, Lytvyn and Volat.

The regiment is named in honor of Kastuś Kalinoŭski, who was a leader of the January 1863 uprising of Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians, and Ukrainians against the Russian Empire, and a national hero of Belarus.