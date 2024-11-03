Kamini Vidrawan Ras Tablets: Illegal 'Vitality-Boosting' Medicine Lead To Health Scare In Australia: What We Know So Far
Date
11/3/2024 7:00:46 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamini, a complementary medicine, has led to a serious health scare in South Australia as one person has been hospitalised due to severe lead poisoning after consuming it, 9News reported. Known as Multani Kaminividravana Rasa or simply Kamini, this product is marketed as a "powerful stimulant" to boost energy and vitality though its alleged hidden risks have raised serious alarms. Also Read
| Bihar: 31 children fall hospitalised after consuming medicine
at a health camp
South Australian health authorities have discovered that Kamini contains dangerous levels of lead and mercury, two toxic metals that can severely impact health. The tablets were reportedly bought from a Southeast Asian grocery store within the region but are believed to have been imported from overseas.
Additional testing is ongoing to see if the product contains opioids such as codeine and morphine, which could heighten the risk of dependency and overdose, as per the publication.Kamini medicine
Dr Chris Lease, SA Health's executive director of health protection and regulation, has warned the public against consuming Kamini. He explains that the medicine has not undergone Australia's required quality, safety or efficacy assessments by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Also Read
| McDonald's burgers kill 1, leave 75 sick: What we know so far
"Not only does the presence of heavy metals in the tablets pose a serious risk to your health, the potential inclusion of opioids also creates a high risk of dependence, further escalating potential harm," 9News quoted Dr Lease as saying.
SA Health has advised emergency departments and general practitioners to look out for symptoms of lead poisoning in patients, especially those showing unexplained issues such as stomach pain, headaches, fatigue or trouble concentrating. They encouraged medical professionals to conduct blood tests to identify lead levels when symptoms are present.
MENAFN03112024007365015876ID1108845603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.