Basketball: Al Arabi Beat Al Ahli To Clinch Qatar Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Al Arabi were crowned the Qatar Cup champions after a 74-57 victory over Al Ahli in the final at Al Gharafa Hall yesterday. It was the fourth Qatar Cup title for Al Arabi after their triumphs in 2019, 2022 and 2023. Victor Dewayne Rod was the star for Al Arabi firing 25 points while Omar Rushdi chipped in with 15 points for Al Ahli. Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb presented the Qatar Cup to the winners. Al Arabi also received winners' prize of QR200,000 while Al Ahli received QR75,000 for second place. President of Al Arabi Sports Club H E Sheikh Tamim bin Fahad Al Thani, QBF Secretary General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari and QBF Assistant Secretary General Nasser Ajlan Al Kaabi were also present during the presentation ceremony.