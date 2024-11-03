عربي


Ahead Of First Session Of J & K Assembly, Ruling Alliance Partners To Hold 3 Meetings Today Evening

11/3/2024 2:07:00 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the first session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, National conference and congress have called their separate legislature party meetings here on Sunday evening here before holding their joint meeting, sources disclosed.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that National Conference has called a meeting of its legislature party at the banquet hall here today evening.

Senior National Conference leader and MLA Baramulla Javaid Hussain Baig confirmed that NC's legislature party meeting will take place today at 6: 30 PM.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra said that the Congress legislature party will take place at 5:00 PM.

Sources said that all legislators of the ruling combine will meet at 7:30 PM here to devise a strategy to combat the opposition attacks and ensure a smooth sailing of government business.

Read Also Abdul Rahim Rather Tipped As J&K Assembly Speaker Maiden Session Of J&K Assembly On Nov 4

While BJP is likely to corner the ruling alliance partners on issues of Jammu region, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Conference and two independents from Kashmir could seek answers from the ruling party over its commitments on Article 370.

Kashmir Observer

