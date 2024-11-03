Al Zarooni Developments Marks Six Decades of Excellence in Real Estate

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – November 2024 – Al Zarooni Developments, a cornerstone of the

UAE’s real estate industry, proudly celebrates a heritage that spans over six

decades. Established in 1960 as part of the distinguished Al Zarooni Group, the

company has long been a pioneer in shaping the nation’s urban landscape, building

enduring developments that reflect its values of integrity, trust, and community

enrichment.



Al Zarooni Developments is guided by a deep commitment to delivering projects of lasting value. From its early foundations in the UAE’s construction industry to its evolution into a leader in real estate development, the company’s legacy is characterized by a careful balance of innovation and respect for the past. Its projects – from Dubai’s iconic Mercato Mall to the expansive Dubai

Sports City – have redefined community living, commercial spaces, and leisure

destinations in the UAE.



“Since our inception, Al Zarooni Developments has been dedicated to creating high-quality, enduring developments that reflect our core values of trust, integrity, and progress. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to building a better future with landmarks for tomorrow that continue to serve and uplift our communities. We are proud to keep growing with the Dubai landscape, building landmarks for tomorrow. By combining innovation with our deep-rooted heritage we will take Al Zarooni Developments to its next chapter, with new projects and community spaces,” said Mr. Abdulrahim Mohammed Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Chairman of Al Zarooni Developments.



The strength of Al Zarooni Developments lies in its integration within the Al Zarooni

Group, a diversified organisation with expertise across construction, engineering,

hospitality, and real estate. Leveraging this extensive in-house experience, Al

Zarooni Developments upholds stringent quality benchmarks, ensuring that every

project meets the evolving needs of residents, investors, and the communities they

serve.



“Al Zarooni Developments' journey has been one of continuous growth and

adaptation, yet we are firmly rooted in the values and lessons that have guided us

since 1960. We are excited about our future and committed to build on the foundation of our heritage by bringing new projects to life, which are not only functional spaces for living but also spaces that enrich the lives of its inhabitants,” explains Managing Director, Khalid Al Zarooni.



Building on its regional success, Al Zarooni Developments has expanded into North

America with landmark projects that showcase its commitment to quality and

sustainable growth. In Seattle, the company completed Tower 12, a 16-story hotel

and residential property that blends urban luxury with thoughtful design in

downtown’s vibrant core. In Kansas City, the Falcon Ridge development combines

three golf courses with luxury housing, offering a unique fusion of sport, leisure, and

upscale living. On Vancouver Island in Comox Valley, the Cayet Lands project is a

100-acre master-planned community emphasizing sustainability and harmony with

the natural landscape. Additionally, in Toronto, Al Zarooni has established a high-rise

residential project in Richmond Hill, featuring 610 modern units within a multi-story

podium, meeting the evolving needs of the city’s urban residents.



As it looks to the future, Al Zarooni Development continues to expand its portfolio with new and innovative projects across the UAE, with a new residential project ready to be unveiled soon. They are committed to developing communities that respond to the evolving needs of today’s residents and investors, ensuring a balance between modern living and sustainable growth. The upcoming projects will further solidify their leading position in UAE’s real estate landscape.







