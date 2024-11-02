Three Militants Killed In Gunfights In Indian-Controlled Kashmir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (NNN-PTI) – Three were killed and four forces personnel wounded, yesterday, in two separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police said, a was killed and four government forces personnel were wounded, in a fierce gunfight in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The gunfight occurred in Khanyar area of the city and continued throughout the day, a senior official said, adding,“One militant has been killed and two policemen, besides two CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel, were wounded while fighting this militant.”

During the stand-off, a fire broke out in the house where the militant was believed to be holed up. Witnesses said, a thick grey smoke and blaze were seen leaping towards the sky amid the sound of gunfire.

In another development, two militants were killed by government forces, in Halkan Gali forest area, in Anantnag district, about 85 km south of Srinagar.

The gunfights came, a day after two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were shot at and wounded, by unidentified gunmen in Budgam district.

In the recent past, there has been an increase in militant attacks in the region, which have once again raised concerns about the security situation in the region.– NNN-PTI