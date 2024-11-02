Jaipur News: Robbers Hypnotise Woman In Her Home, Steal Her Belongings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman was robbed of her chain and ring after she was allegedly hypnotised at her flat in Jaipur by two men, said on Saturday. The incident took place at Samridhi Apartment in Jaipur on October 24.

The two men entered the residential society on the pretext of collecting donations. When the woman came out of her flat, they allegedly hypnotised her before fleeing from the spot with her chain and ring, the police said.

Digant Anand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) , said that the accused

were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jasvir alias Sonu (34) and Dimple Singh (30). The gold chain has been recovered from their possession, the police said.

In September, a man was "hypnotised" and duped of ₹98,000 by three people who befriended him on social media and kidnapped him in Delhi.

"On September 26, at 11.16 pm, a call was received at Ranhola police station regarding the kidnapping and robbery of a man. He said that three men hypnotized him and made him transfer ₹98,000 to different accounts," a senior police officer had said.





Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered. The team checked the CCTV footage and arrested the accused, identified as Vinay (24), Naveen (24), Rohit (24) and Akash (22).

Both Vinay and Naveen work for a food delivery application. Akash is a labourer and Rohit is unemployed, the police had said.

"We have recovered ₹27,000 of the cheated amount from them," Deputy Commissioner of Police Jimmy Chiram had said.

"During interrogation, the accused told the police that they used friendship applications to connect with people and cheat them. Vinay confessed that he cheated people to release his gold chain from a finance company. While Naveen had to pay the instalments of his motorcycle," DCP Chiram had said.