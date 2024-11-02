Spain's Government To Send 10,000 Soldiers And Police To Valencia After Deadly Floods

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Madrid: Spain is sending 5,000 more and 5,000 more to the eastern region of Valencia after deadly floods this week that killed at least 211 people, Prime Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday.

Most of the of Spain's deadliest natural disaster in living memory are in Valencia, in the east of the country.

Rescuers were still searching for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings on Saturday, four days after the monstrous flash floods that swept away everything in their path in the east of Spain.

An unknown number of people remain missing.

Thousands of volunteers are helping to clean up the thick mud that is covering everything in streets, houses and businesses in the hardest-hit towns.

At present there are some 2,000 soldiers involved in the emergency work, as well as almost 2,500 Civil Guard gendarmes - who have carried out 4,500 rescues during the floods - and 1,800 national police officers.

