Global Media, Information Literacy Conference Wraps Up With 'Amman Declaration' Aimed At Combating Misinformation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 13th Global and Information Literacy (MIL) Week Conference, organised by UNESCO in cooperation with the of Communication, concluded on Thursday in Amman.

The two-day event, held for the first time in the Middle East, brought together over 1,000 participants from around the world, both on-site and virtually, to discuss the challenges surrounding media literacy and the evolving digital information landscape.

The closing ceremony, attended by Princess Rym Ali, deputising for King Abdullah, featured the announcement of the "Amman Declaration" that was presented by UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information Tawfik Jelassi, and Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani.

Jelassi expressed appreciation for Jordan's pivotal role in hosting the conference, saying: "The success of this event, held for the first time in an Arab country, was made possible through the dedication of key stakeholders, including the media, civil society, academia, and UNESCO Amman office."

Jelassi also stressed the importance of such conferences in creating a "shared reality" through informed, fact-based media, highlighting the contributions of global media experts and the support of the Jordanian government.

Jelassi also noted that the "Amman Declaration" calls for prompt and unified efforts to enhance media and information literacy, adding that it underscored the crucial need for critical thinking skills to navigate "our interconnected world."

The declaration particularly focused on combating misinformation, digital manipulation, and the challenges posed by emerging technologies, he said.

Jelassi also noted that the declaration urges digital platforms to adhere to global human rights standards, advocating for a balance between freedom of expression and user protections.

"It calls for increased funding for media and information literacy programmes, particularly in the Arab region, and emphasises the significance of informal learning spaces, such as urban centres, in fostering critical thinking," he said.

Momani stressed Jordan's commitment to the declaration, encouraging governments worldwide to cultivate an environment that supports free expression, accessible information, and resilience against digital manipulation, especially during crises.

The minister also highlighted the importance of regional partnerships to enhance funding, facilitate knowledge exchange, and implement the best practices in media and information literacy.

During the conference, UNESCO's Youth Hackathon honoured young innovators from Ukraine, Iraq, Egypt, Madagascar, and Indonesia for their projects addressing media and information literacy challenges, highlighting the vital role of youth in promoting critical thinking and responsible engagement in the digital realm.

Jelassi announced that Colombia will host the 14th Global MIL Week Conference next year, building on the momentum of global cooperation in media literacy and its essential role in supporting sustainable development goals.