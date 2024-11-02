Chhath Puja: Bihar-Bound Passengers Share Joy Over Special Trains, Improved Travel Amenities

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) With Chhath Puja approaching, people from across the country and abroad are making a beeline for Bihar and Jharkhand via trains, buses and other modes of transport. Much like every year, the public carrier remains overcrowded with during this time of year, however, with the Indian Railways ramping up its services, the situation is much better this time.

Notably, Indian Railways has started several special trains to handle the surge in passengers during the festive season, particularly towards Bihar.

A lot of passengers disembarking at various stations in Bihar shared their journey experience with IANS and praised the railway administration for making the train travel more comfortable and pleasant than before.

From Samastipur to Bhagapul to Danapur and more, the passengers hailed the improved amenities and facilities during train travel and described it as a welcome change from the past.

Shivam Kumar, who reached Samastipur from Delhi, said that there is no overcrowding in the train, and the bogie is clean. Bathrooms are also clean and water is normally available.

Kiran Devi, returning from Delhi, lauded Railways' efforts in de-crowing the trains and said that due to high frequency of special trains, people are getting better facilities. She added that police also maintained vigil during the train trip.

Passenger Phuleshwar Das said that waiting time has reduced due to operation of special trains.

“There is less crowd in train bogies and problems of passengers have reduced. Toilets and bathrooms are cleaner and water is available regularly,” he said.

Eastern Railway CPRO Kaushik Mitra, in a special conversation with IANS, said that many 'Chhath' special trains are running daily in this zone.

“On November 3, one special train each will run between Bhagalpur to Udhna (in Surat city of Gujarat) and Bhagalpur to Anand Vihar (Delhi). Apart from this, a train between Bhagalpur and Anand Vihar will leave on Saturday,” he said.

Another railway official said that this time, the number of trains has increased compared to last year. This time 7,200 special train trips are being run, whereas last time 4,500 special train trips were operated. This time, compared to last time, Railways has increased the number of special trains by more than 60 per cent.

In Bhagalpur, the railway passengers told IANS that the arrangements regarding the train, seating of passengers and cleanliness inside the station premises are quite satisfactory.

A female passenger who reached her Bhagalpur home for Chhath Puja from Malaysia said that she is quite satisfied with the arrangements of the Railways, this time.

RPF Commandant Asim Kumar Kullu said that dozens of special trains are in operation for the Chhath festival and safety of railway passengers is their first priority.

The passengers disembarking at Danapur railway station also looked happy. A couple of them deboarding special trains said that their train journey was better this time because of improved passenger amenities.

Leela Kumari, who came from Bengaluru at Danapur station via special train, said that she had to go to Bihar Sharif.

"There was proper arrangement for cleanliness, there was proper arrangement for water. The train is running on time. We are happy," she said.

Chandni Kumari said that the train was running on time and there was proper arrangement for food and drink.

Sahil, who arrived at Danapur from Ahmedabad, said that there was proper arrangement for cleanliness.

"The train reached Danapur station 5 minutes before time. We are happy," he said.