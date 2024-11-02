MP Shocker: Pregnant Woman Forced To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's Death; 2 Suspended

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 2 (IANS) Two officials associated with a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district were suspended after a pregnant woman was forced to clean the blood-stained bed on which her husband succumbed to injuries, an official said on Saturday.

The man had sustained severe wounds during a brutal attack on his family.

The action (suspension of two officials) by Dindori district administration came hours after a showing the woman cleaning a bed surfaced on social media, creating outrage.

Medical officer Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, who was also in-charge of the primary health care in Gadasarai (from where the episode of woman cleaning bed was reported), has been transferred.

The deceased was one of the three members of a family who were brutally attacked by a group of around 25 people following a long-standing land dispute in Lalpur Sani village on Thursday evening.

The injured individuals were spotted in a field and were rushed to the hospital from there.

Dharam Singh Marawi (65), and his sons Raghuraj Marawi (40), and Shivraj Marawi (40) were reportedly attacked by their relatives.

The woman identified as Roshni, who was forced to clean the hospital bed, is the widow of Shivraj Marawi, who died shortly after being taken to the Gadasarai primary health care centre for treatment.

As per the information, Roshni, who is five-months pregnant, was made to clean the blood-drenched bed immediately after her husband's death.

The attack occurred around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday when the victims, along with Ramraj Marawi -- the sole surviving family member -- went to confront relatives who were harvesting paddy on their land.

As they approached the field, a group of 20-25 people, armed with sticks, rods, axes, and sickles, attacked them.

Police have arrested the four identified suspects and are actively searching for the remaining three. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the condition of another individual (Dharam Marawi's 3rd son), who was also attacked, remains critical, and he is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.