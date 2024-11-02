Croatia intends on providing tanks to Ukraine as part of German agreement

(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, Croatia has announced plans to send dozens of its older military vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. This decision comes alongside an agreement that will see Croatia receive a discount on the purchase of new Leopard 2A8 tanks from Germany.



The Croatian Defense revealed that a letter of intent was signed during discussions between Croatian Defense Ivan Anusic and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin earlier this week. According to the ministry's statement, the two NATO allies have confirmed their commitment to providing Ukraine with 30 Yugoslavian-made M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles, which are currently in use by the Croatian military. This initial delivery will consist of a total of 60 military vehicles.



Under the terms of the agreement, Germany will acquire the military hardware from Croatia, but instead of a direct monetary transaction, Zagreb will benefit from a discount on the future acquisition of German-made Leopard 2A8 tanks. Anusic characterized this arrangement as beneficial for all parties involved—Croatia, Germany, and Ukraine.



As part of its modernization efforts, Croatia plans to procure a total of 50 Leopard 2 tanks. The M-84 tanks, originally developed in Yugoslavia, are based on the Soviet T-72 design, with production commencing in the mid-1980s. Croatia, having once been part of Yugoslavia, undertook upgrades to these tanks in the 1990s and early 2000s. The BVP M-80 infantry fighting vehicles were also produced in Yugoslavia during the same period, with their production ceasing after the country's disintegration in 1992.

