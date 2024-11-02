Number Of Terrorist-Related Incidents In J&K Low Compared To Past: Rajnath

Talking to the persons in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath, as per the news agency KNO, said that it cannot be said that the activities have increased after the elections, but the fact is three-four such have been reported while the security forces are giving befitting reply and many terrorists have been killed as well.

“It is not a question of security lapses; we are familiar with the number of activities in J&K earlier. However, such attacks have reduced compared to the past. The security forces are alert,” he said, adding that these attacks will happen till the terrorism will be eliminated completely from the soil of J&K and it will witness development as well.

Pertinently, nearly one dozen people including a Doctor were killed in twin attacks at Gagangir area of Sonamarg and Gulmarg areas last month.

Following the attacks, the government in Jammu and Kashmir has stated that every drop of blood will be avenged.

