Former Maryland Police Officer Convicted Of Obstruction Of Justice Related To Sex With Teen In Custody

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A judge this week convicted a former Fairmount Heights, Maryland, officer on one count of obstructing justice by writing a false police report.

U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman for the District of Maryland found Martique Vanderpool guilty following a 3-day bench trial that ended on Oct. 24. The judge found that former officer Vanderpool falsified a police report with intent to impede an investigation into an incident on Sept. 6-7, 2019, during which he and another officer arrested a 19-year-old woman and took her in handcuffs to the locked and otherwise-empty Fairmount Heights police station, where the officers uncuffed her and Vanderpool told her to“make this right” before having sex with her while she was in custody.

“Martique Vanderpool obstructed justice to cover up his own serious police misconduct,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.“This former officer's conduct is a betrayal both of the young woman who was in his care and of the entire law enforcement profession. With this verdict comes accountability for his crime.”

“When those sworn to uphold the law choose instead to violate it, it undermines the very foundation of our society,” said Assistant Director Chad Yarbrough of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division.“Martique Vanderpool abused his power and violated his oath as a police officer. He betrayed the community that put their trust in him and will now face the consequences of his actions.”

According to evidence at trial and findings of fact made by the judge, Vanderpool and his partner, former Officer Phillip Dupree arrested the young woman for speeding and learned that she was rushing to get to her young son, who had been injured in an accident. Upon learning that the young woman had only a learner's permit, Dupree asked her to get out of the car, at which point the young woman had a panic attack and Dupree took her to the ground and handcuffed her. In“an apparent state of mental distress,” the handcuffed young woman ran into the street and then banged her head on the side of the car she had been driving.

The officers had the car towed from the scene and transported the young woman to the Fairmount Heights police station, even though the station had no holding cell or booking facilities and officers were not supposed to take prisoners there. The officers took the young woman inside, in handcuffs, and then removed the cuffs. Vanderpool told her“We gotta make this right,” and then had sex with her on a couch in the main room of the station. Afterward, the officers drove the young woman to a tow lot where the car, which was registered to someone else, was returned to her.

According to the judge's findings, Vanderpool then falsified an incident report to create a misleading impression that the officers and the young woman never left the scene of the traffic stop and that the car was returned to the registered owner. The report purposely omitted that the officers took the young woman from the scene to the police station; that Vanderpool had sex with her; and that the officers caused the car to be towed and later coordinated the release of the car to her. The report also purposely misstated that the car was returned to the registered owner.

The judge, in finding that the false report was intended to interfere with an investigation that was within the jurisdiction of the FBI, noted that the young woman was a teenager, was slight of build, was in a state of panic, was forced to the ground by an officer, had her car towed, said that she needed to get to her son, was taken in handcuffs to the police station and was told to“make this right.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2025. Vanderpool faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Vanderpool's partner, Phillip Dupree, was recently convicted in an unrelated case of committing a federal criminal civil rights violation by using unreasonable force during an unrelated arrest.

The FBI Baltimore Field Office investigated the case.

Deputy Chief Bobbi Bernstein and Trial Attorney Tara Allison of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case, with assistance from Trial Attorney Betsy Hutson of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

